Sheikh Abdullah praises Czech support for Emirati couple hurt in Prague shooting

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, praised the Czech Republic for its support of an Emirati couple who were injured in the deadly Prague shooting this week.

Fourteen people were killed and 25 injured in the country's worst mass shooting on Thursday, when a student opened fire on a university campus in the Czech capital.

The Emiratis were on Friday named as husband and wife Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali and Rowdah Al Mehrizi.

The severity of their injuries were not disclosed.

Mr Al Ali is the director general of Umm Al Quwain municipality and Ms Al Mehrizi is the director of marketing and corporate communication at Dubai's Road and Transport Authority.

Sheikh Abdullah on Friday made a phone call to Jan Lipavsky, the Czech Republic's Minister of Foreign Affairs, to express his deepest condolences over the shooting at Charles University.

He wished for a speedy recovery for all injured and praised the efforts of the Czech government in "providing the necessary care and support to the UAE nationals injured as a result of the incident", state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah strongly condemned the "criminal act" and affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the Czech Republic, and its "permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to undermine security and stability of countries and the safety of their peoples".

On Friday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, phoned Mr Al Ali and Ms Al Mehrizi to check on their condition.

He expressed his heartfelt wishes for the couple's recovery and safe return home.

He also issued directives to authorities to extend their full support and to ensure the injured couple received the best care possible.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also called Mr Al Ali on Friday to offer support.

Sheikh Saud also checked on the wellbeing of the couple's children, and wished them both well and called for a safe return to the UAE.

Mr Al Ali and Ms Al Mehrizi thanked Sheikh Saud for his call.