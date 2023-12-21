Dubai's RTA reveals plans to encourage delivery companies to switch to electric bikes

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has revealed plans to encourage delivery companies to make the switch to electric bikes.

The new initiative – which aims to reduce carbon emissions in the emirate – also includes plans to establish charging stations across the city.

RTA said it also plans to amend licensing and registration requirements to encourage delivery companies to adopt greener modes of transport.

The authority has also begun to develop a suitable model of electric bicycle designed with delivery drivers in mind.

Muhannad Al Muhairi, RTA's director of the Commercial Transport Activities Department at the Licensing Agency, said the new green initiative is in line with the Year of Sustainability as well as the Dubai Vision 2030 strategy of reducing carbon emissions by 30 per cent.

He said it also aims to reduce the rate of accidents, lower operational costs by lessening reliance on fossil fuels and discourage negative driving behaviours in the emirate.

The initiative comes after Careem, which operates a ride-hailing app and a food delivery service, announced it would introduce electric delivery bikes on Dubai's roads by the end of this month.

The move, in partnership with the RTA, is part of a drive towards providing more carbon-neutral transport options.

The company declined to say how many electric motorbikes would be introduced in the first phase, but a senior figure at Careem said the goal was to have 1,000 electric bikes on the emirate's roads by the end of next year.

“It's very important to us to improve our region and one way of doing this is to support the net-zero objectives of the UAE,” Sami Amin, senior director of operations for Careem Bike, told The National.