Two killed in Dubai as sports car falls from bridge and bursts into flames

A man and a woman were killed in a horrific traffic accident in Dubai on Tuesday when their sports car fell from a bridge in the Al Khawaneej area.

The accident happened about 11.55pm when the driver, speeding over Etihad Mall bridge, lost control of the vehicle.

Dubai Police said the car clipped the kerb, spun out of control and crashed on to the street below, into an island separating two lanes.

The vehicle then burst into flames, causing the death of the driver and his female passenger. Their nationalities were not given.

Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of Dubai Police's traffic department, said the incident was caused by speeding.

“Speeding is a primary cause of severe traffic accidents, as it can lead to a change in speed dynamics and a loss of the ability to accurately estimate road requirements,” he said.

Experts from the accident management inspection department gathered evidence from the scene to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the crash.

"Reckless and irresponsible behaviour on the roads not only causes confusion but also endangers the lives of others,” said Maj Gen Al Mazrouei.

He urged drivers to exercise caution, adhere strictly to designated speed limits, remain undistracted and comply fully with traffic laws.

In recent years, excessive speeding has been one of the lead causes of accidents in the UAE.

In 2022, Dubai Police reported 24,837 instances of drivers exceeding the speed limit, including 4,322 motorists who exceeded speed limits by more than 80kph.

The breaches resulted in fines totalling Dh53.9 million ($14.6 million).