Big Ticker winner: Ras Al Khaimah resident and 18 friends share Dh1 million lotto jackpot

A delighted Bangladeshi resident who scooped a Dh1 million UAE lotto jackpot along with 18 friends is planning to buy a new family home with his share of the end-of-year windfall.

Mohammed Meah, who lives in Ras Al Khaimah and works as a personal driver, and his fellow winners struck it lucky after playing the Big Ticket draw for one year.

The group bought four tickets for Monday's weekly draw, with Mohammed, 56, picking out the winning numbers.

The 19-strong syndicate will collect about Dh52,600 each.

"We are a group of 19 people, we have been buying the Big Ticket every month for one year now," Mr Meah said.

Mohammed Meah will support his family with his share of the Dh1 million Big Ticket jackpot. Photo: Big Ticket

"This is the third time for me to buy a ticket under my name. We bought four tickets with the special buy two, get two free offer.

"I selected two tickets, and my friends selected the other two. The winning ticket was chosen by me. I am very happy for our win.

"I will share my prize with my friends, and with my cash portion, I might buy a new house in Bangladesh for my children."

The Big Ticket draw offers contestants the opportunity to win Dh1 million each week, in addition to the monthly jackpot prize of up to Dh20 million.

The next weekly draw will be held on December 25, offering the prospect of a memorable Christmas Day gift.

The next monthly raffle will take place on Wednesday, January 3.

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 and has made numerous new millionaires over the years.