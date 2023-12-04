Dubai resident wins Dh15m lotto jackpot with free ticket

A Dubai resident found out the best things in life are free after winning a life-changing Dh15 million ($4 million) lotto jackpot.

Ashish Moholkar, an account manager at insurance company Takaful Emarat, decided to try his luck in the UAE's Big Ticket draw for the first time in two years after learning of a buy-two-get-one-free promotion.

The Indian citizen was overjoyed when his free ticket earned him a cash windfall in Sunday's live draw. He told Big Ticket officials shortly after his success that his win was a complete shock.

He said he would discuss his options with his wife and mother before deciding how to spend the money.

During the live draw, another 10 winners – from Palestine, Nepal and India – shared in gold prizes worth a total of Dh590,000.

It was also an unforgettable Union Day long weekend for Milu Kurian, who took home a brand new Range Rover Velar after entering the draw to win the vehicle.

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 and has made a host of new millionaires over the years.

A Dh20 million grand prize winner will be crowned at the next monthly live draw, held on January 3, offering an opportunity to celebrate the new year in style.