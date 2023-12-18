Weather: UAE hit by cold snap as Northern Emirates brace for heavy rain

UAE residents are gearing up for sweater season after a cold snap at the weekend caused morning temperatures to plunge.

The mercury dropped to as low as 6.6°C at Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6.30am on Saturday, rising slightly to 7.9°C the following day, indicative of a general decline in temperatures in recent days.

It is not only at the UAE's highest peak where there has been a chill in the air, with cooler weather taking hold on lower ground across the Emirates.

Temperatures will continue to dip this week – particularly during evenings and early mornings – as the UAE approaches its coldest period of the year.

Retailers typically enjoy a boom in sales of winter clothing, such as hoodies, boots, beanie hats and coats, during December and into January and February.

As temperatures drop, this UAE resident wraps up against the cold along the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The shift in seasons will make for pleasant daytime conditions in the final days of the year, a time in which schools have closed for the winter break and many workers are anticipating a Christmas break.

The National Centre of Meteorology, in its latest five-day bulletin, forecast that temperatures will drop steadily in Dubai during the week, with highs ranging from 28°C on Monday and 25°C on Friday.

In Abu Dhabi, daytime temperatures are also expected to fall to 25°C by Thursday, representing a significant decline from the searing summer heat when the mercury exceeded 50°C on some days.

Rain on the horizon

The weather bureau said winds will reach speeds of up to 35 kph this week, contributing to the brisk conditions.

Cloudy weather is expected in the days ahead, with heavy rain forecast for parts of the Northern Emirates later in the week.

The NCM said Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are set for wet weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather centre said more misty weather could drift in on both Thursday and Friday.