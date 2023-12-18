UAE leaders send congratulations to Qatar on its National Day

UAE leaders on Monday sent messages of congratulations to Qatar on its National Day.

President Sheikh Mohamed sent Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and its people his best wishes.

Qatar celebrates its National Day on December 18 to mark the country's unification in 1878. It was declared an independent state in 1971.

كل عام وشعب قطر الشقيق بخير وعز وأمان بمناسبة اليوم الوطني القطري وتحت القيادة الحكيمة لأخي الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني .

أدام الله عليهم الخير .. وأدام المحبة بين الشعبين .. وأدام استقرار وازدهار خليجنا وأمتنا العربية والإسلامية . pic.twitter.com/kqvINiVpbn — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 18, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message to the Emir, saying that he wished the country stability and prosperity.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also congratulated Qatar, stating that he was proud of the country's achievements.

Read more President Sheikh Mohamed and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim call for immediate Gaza ceasefire

Google has also marked Qatar's National Day with its trademark Doodle on the platform's homepage.

Google described the atmosphere in Qatar during National Day, saying "homes and buildings are decorated with the white and maroon national flag, just like the one in today's Doodle.

"The colour represents Qatar's core values: pride, solidarity, and loyalty."