Licences of two domestic recruitment agencies in Dubai revoked

The UAE introduced a Domestic Workers Law to protect the rights of maids. Reuters

Dec 15, 2023
The licences of two Dubai-based recruitment agencies hiring domestic workers have been revoked by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Emirates International Centre for Domestic Workers and Al Shamsi Domestic Workers Services were penalised for failing to comply with the obligations stipulated in the Domestic Workers Law.

They were ordered to settle the status of their workers, fulfil their obligations and pay any fines due until the date of cancellation of the licences.

The relevant local authorities were also notified to take any necessary actions against the two agencies.

“Domestic worker recruitment agencies must adhere to the legislation issued to regulate their operations, which ultimately serves to improve the services they provide to employers and families, as well as safeguarding the rights of all parties, including employers, domestic workers and recruitment agencies,” state news agency Wam quoted the ministry as saying.

It said it would not be lenient in taking legal measures against any domestic worker recruitment agencies found to be in breach of the law.

About 50 recruitment agencies hiring domestic workers for the UAE market were shut down in October due to a range of legal offences, The National reported.

