Geminids meteor shower lights up UAE skies

The most visible meteor shower of the year lit up the UAE skies on Thursday evening, with about 120 meteors shooting across the night sky every hour.

About 500 people gathered in Al Qudra desert to witness the stellar Geminids meteor shower at a viewing event held by the Dubai Astronomy Group.

Despite cloudy conditions being forecast, clear weather helped stargazers see the bright meteors moving at speeds of 125,528kph.

Dubai resident Anwar Riyaz brought his two young daughters to observe the celestial event.

"It's a really nice experience. We've seen at least 15 meteors so far. My daughters are really enjoying it," he said.

Abdul Rahman also brought his young children to the gathering. He said he tried to watch the Geminids every year because they "never disappoint".

"It is a nice experience for the children. They try to keep count of how many meteors they spotted," he said.

The meteor shower was visible all over the world, with many YouTube channels live-streaming the event.

Sheeraz Awan, general manager of the Dubai Astronomy Group, said he was excited by the growing public interest in celestial events.

"The Geminids meteor shower is something that is very close to our hearts and the reason is that it comes at a very apt time – the schools have just closed, everybody is a little bit more relaxed, the weather is fabulous and the desert nights give you very beautiful, clear skies," he said.

The showers will take place until December 24, but they were at their peak on December 13 and 14.

Quadrantids are the next meteor showers, which are expected to peak on January 3 and 4.