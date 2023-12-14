UAE weather: Rain falls in Dubai with warning in place until 10pm

Rain was reported in parts of Dubai including the Marina on Thursday, with dark clouds forming overhead.

Windy, the UAE weather app, forecast light showers in the area and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned of rainfall and fresh wind across much of the country.

The adverse conditions look set to impact much of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, in particular, with moderate rain also reported in Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Fujairah.

The NCM warned of “a chance of convective cloud formation over some coastal and northern areas associated with rainfall and fresh wind with a speed of 40km/hr causing blowing dust and rough sea,” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A chance of convective cloud formation over some coastal and Northern areas associated with rainfall and fresh wind with a speed of 40 km/hr causing blowing dust and rough sea, from 15:00 until 22:00 Thursday 14/12/2023. pic.twitter.com/nGUgqHayST — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) December 14, 2023

The conditions in Dubai are expected to last until at least 10pm on Thursday.

And rain is also expected in Abu Dhabi on Friday, NCM forecasts show.

By Saturday and Sunday, wet weather conditions appear to subside with highs of 27°C reported in Dubai and 26°C in Abu Dhabi.

While on Monday, it appears the clearer conditions will continue – with highs of 28°C in Dubai and 27°C in Abu Dhabi, which is replicated in Tuesday's forecast.

The UAE has experienced a mixed start to the month, with bouts of morning fog giving way to bright sunshine after heavy rain in November.

Temperatures typically dip during winter, from December to March.