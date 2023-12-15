Gazan students receive free scholarships at UAE University

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Dozens of students from the Gaza Strip have received free scholarships at UAE University.

The initiative was launched by President Sheikh Mohamed and will give 33 students, men and women, the opportunity to further their education at the university, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

It comes as part of the country's humanitarian mission to support Palestinians affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

Zaki Nusseibeh, cultural adviser to the President and chancellor of the university, expressed his gratitude to the state for providing educational opportunities to Gazans.

"At the United Arab Emirates University, we are pleased to welcome these male and female students and support them in securing a distinguished educational path and helping them build their future," Mr Nusseibeh said in a statement.

The university in Al Ain was founded in 1976.

More than 14,380 students attend the university – 13,007 in undergraduate courses and 1,378 studying for postgraduate degrees – from countries including the UAE, Oman, Yemen and Jordan.

It was the first national university in the UAE and is one of the highest-ranked in the country.

Its former students include Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who graduated with a degree in political science.

On Monday, the UAE inaugurated the first of three desalination plants it is building on the Mediterranean coast, on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border with Gaza.

The plants are expected to provide 300,000 Gazans with treated water every day.

It comes after Israel largely cut supplies of water, electricity and food to the enclave after the Hamas attack on October 7.

