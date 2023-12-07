Six-year-old Palestinian cancer patient flown to UAE for treatment dies

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A six-year-old Palestinian boy who was flown from Gaza to the UAE to receive treatment for an advanced stage of cancer has died.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Wednesday that the young boy had been battling a severe case of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and numerous complications.

The child was one of many transported from the Gaza Strip to UAE hospitals to receive urgent medical treatment, as part of the country's humanitarian initiative ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed.

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the unfortunate death of a six-year-old child who had recently arrived in the country from the Gaza Strip,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

MoHAP mourns the loss of a child who arrived in the country from the Gaza Strip, suffering from a critical and advanced stage of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Ministry extends its deepest condolences to the grieving family during this challenging period. #MoHAP_UAE pic.twitter.com/9IrIVQGGhY — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) December 6, 2023

“The young patient was battling an advanced stage of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and faced numerous complications.”

The ministry also extended its condolences to the child's family.

Dozens of injured Palestinians have arrived in the UAE for urgent medical treatment, as part of Sheikh Mohamed's Operation Gallant Knight 3 to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Patients are being distributed across various specialist medical centres across the country.

A group of 77 patients – accompanied by 43 family members – were evacuated from Gaza and transported to the Emirates from Al Arish Airport in Egypt last week.

They landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport and were transported to local hospitals.

They are the fourth group of Gazans to arrive in the Emirates for treatment in the country's hospitals, with more expected in the coming weeks.

It comes as Sheikh Mohamed announced that the UAE would provide treatment for 1,000 injured Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients as part of the relief campaign.

The UAE has also opened a field hospital in Gaza, which started treating its first patients on Sunday.

The 150-bed hospital features several departments focused on caring for adults and children.

It will be used for general surgery, orthopaedics, children and women, anaesthesia and intensive care for children and women. It also offers clinics in internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatric treatment and family medicine.

