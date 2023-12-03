UAE field hospital opens in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE's field hospital has opened in the Gaza Strip as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed.

Medical teams from the UAE will provide aid and treatment to injured Palestinian residents in Gaza.

The 150-bed hospital was established in phases and includes several departments focused on caring for adults and children.

The opening of the facility was announced by state news agency Wam on Saturday night.

It can be used for general surgery, orthopaedics, children and women, anaesthesia, and intensive care for children and adults. It also offers clinics in internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatric treatment and family medicine.

There will also be CAT scan services, a laboratory and a pharmacy, Wam reported.

Supplies and materials pass through the Rafah crossing in late November as part of the construction of the field hospital.

Israel resumed its strikes on Gaza on Friday morning, causing at least 190 civilian deaths and about 589 injuries, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

A humanitarian pause began in Gaza on November 24 as part of a deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar and Egypt.

The two sides agreed to temporarily halt fighting to allow a hostage swap and increased aid deliveries.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

About 1,200 Israelis were also killed during Hamas' surprise attack into Israeli territories on October 7, according to the Israeli army.

On Saturday, President Sheikh Mohamed and US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the importance of protecting civilians in Gaza, by working towards a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai, where they also discussed the global climate crisis.