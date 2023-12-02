President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Gaza ceasefire with Kamala Harris

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

President Sheikh Mohamed and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday spoke about the importance of protecting civilians in Gaza, by working towards a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai, where they also discussed the global climate crisis.

There is need to provide secure channels to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need in Gaza, they said, to avoid the displacement of Palestinians.

Sheikh Mohamed and Ms Harris also said there is need to identify a clear political horizon based on the two-state solution to achieve regional stability and peace, state news agency Wam reported.

The leaders highlighted co-operation between their two countries in combating climate change through renewable energy and sustainable development, with a focus on joint initiatives.

Held at Expo City Dubai, where Cop28 is under way until December 12, the meeting also covered ways to advance ties between the UAE and the US

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court, Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Secretary General of Supreme Council for National Security, and Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.