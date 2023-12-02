Baby Zayed and Emarat among first born on Union Day

It has been a special 52nd Union Day weekend for some families across the UAE as they welcomed their newborn babies.

At Burjeel Royal Hospital, Abu Dhabi, Palestinian couple Ashraf Khedr and Lmais Mohammed welcomed their fourth child. The couple paid a touching tribute to the Emirates and Union Day by naming their child Emarat.

Born at 12.01am on Saturday, little Emarat weighed 2.9kg and was delivered by Dr Mohammad Subhi Al Saad, a consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology.

“Thank God for the safety of my wife and my daughter Emarat,” said Mr Khedr.

“We are incredibly happy to welcome our fourth child and have named her Emarat on the occasion of Union Day.”

Egyptian couple Manal Mohamed and Mahmoud Muhareb celebrated Union Day with the birth of baby Zayed at midnight.

Weighing 3.81kg, Zayed is the couple’s fifth child – joining two boys and two girls.

“Baby Zayed’s arrival on this special day adds an extra layer of significance to the celebrations and has created lasting memories for the family,” said Dr Walid El-Sherbiny, a consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology.

“We congratulate them and wish him good health and a prosperous future.”

Emirati couple Amnah Yousuf Alblooshi and Mohamed Abdulla Aljanaahi also celebrated the birth of their second child, Abdulla Mohamed Aljanaahi at 12:01am. He weighed in at 3kg.

“We are filled with gratitude to the Almighty for blessing us with this beautiful child,” Mr Aljanaahi said.

“As Emiratis, his birth on the occasion of UAE Union Day is a source of great joy for us.”

Dr Khaled Omar, who delivered the baby said: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the proud parents and welcome baby Abdulla born on the UAE Union Day, contributing to the legacy of joy and unity that defines this remarkable day in the nation’s history.”

At Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, Chinese and Malaysian couple Wang Wan Xiu and Ren Wong welcomed their firstborn baby girl Wong at midnight.

“Both the baby and mother are doing well,” said Dr Richa Saini, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at the hospital.

“It is a double celebration that baby Wong has been born on Union Day. We share in their joy on this occasion.”

Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Medical City welcomed six babies, including four Emiratis.