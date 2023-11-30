King Charles meets Dubai students on tour of university

Britain's King Charles III met students from Heriot-Watt University Dubai in the city's Knowledge Park on Thursday.

The British monarch was accompanied by Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf and former UK prime minister and current Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

King Charles was visiting the university's climate centre, which was set up to coincide with the Cop28 climate change conference that began in Dubai on Thursday.

“We are deeply honoured by the visit of His Majesty King Charles III to our campus in Dubai," said Richard Williams, principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University.

“We are committed to taking a global lead on sustainability and, as the UAE hosts Cop28, we will be showcasing some of our deep expertise in areas including industrial decarbonisation, energy transition and sustainable logistics.

“Universities play a vital role in advancing knowledge and solutions around climate change, and we are proud to be hosting a dynamic Climate Hub here at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, to help move conversations into action.”

The Scottish university has transformed the fifth and sixth floors of its campus in Dubai Knowledge Park into a climate centre for the duration of Cop28.