Abu Dhabi introduces its first hydrogen-powered taxi

Abu Dhabi has announced a trial operation of its first hydrogen-powered taxi.

The new taxi aims to reduce carbon emissions in the emirate, as well as help meet Abu Dhabi's environmental goals, which aim to reduce emissions by 30 million tonnes by 2027, from 135 million tonnes in 2016.

The trial will analyse the effectiveness of clean fuel operating mechanisms, the number of kilometres travelled and the amount of hydrogen used.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) made the announcement on Thursday.

It said the launch was in collaboration with Tawasul Transport Company, Adnoc Distribution and Al-Futtaim Motors as part of its commitment to reduce emissions in taxi use, and was in line with Cop28 goals.

The ITC reiterated that using eco-friendly taxis is vital to ensure Abu Dhabi meets its global sustainability goals with an accelerating global transition to green transport systems.

The announcement comes the same day the Cop28 climate conference kicked off in Dubai.

Leaders, ministers, royalty, climate advocates, billionaires and officials from around the world are expected to be among those attending the summit in Dubai, which runs until December 12.

Earlier this year, five Tesla vehicles hit the road under a partnership between the ITC and public taxi franchisee Arabia Taxi Transportation.

Sharjah's Road and Transport Authority also introduced 10 Tesla Model 3 cars to its ranks.

The gradual shift away from petrol vehicles is part of the UAE's efforts to hit net zero emission goals by 2050.