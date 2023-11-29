A Closer Look: Dubai's latest megaproject brings a new metro line to the emirate

Dubai's growing infrastructure has been given another boost as the emirate's metro network gets the green light to add a new line.

The Blue Line will add 14 stations and 30 kilometres of track, just over half of it underground, to the Metro network.

But how will the surrounding areas be affected?

Here, host Sarah Forster hears from The National's assistant news editor, Jessica Morgan, to get all the details of the big announcement and hear what the economic impact will be.

The Dh18 billion ($4.9 billion) Blue Line project will include 14 new stations and add 30km to the Dubai Metro network. All images: Dubai Media Office

Dubai Metro blue line Renders

