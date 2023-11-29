A Closer Look: Dubai's latest megaproject brings a new metro line to the emirate

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Dubai's growing infrastructure has been given another boost as the emirate's metro network gets the green light to add a new line.

The Blue Line will add 14 stations and 30 kilometres of track, just over half of it underground, to the Metro network.

But how will the surrounding areas be affected?

Here, host Sarah Forster hears from The National's assistant news editor, Jessica Morgan, to get all the details of the big announcement and hear what the economic impact will be.

