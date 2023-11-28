Umm Al Quwain Police halve traffic fines to mark UAE National Day

Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a 50 per cent reduction on some traffic fines to mark UAE National Day.

This initiative runs for 38 days – from December 1 to January 7.

Traffic offences committed before November 1 are also eligible for a reduction, said officials.

The force said the scheme is part of its 52nd National Day celebrations, and the reduced rate applies to various traffic offences committed in the emirate.

However, drivers guilty of dangerous driving behaviour – such as threatening life or property, jumping red lights and speeding over 80 kilometres above the limit – are not included.

Read More UAE National Day 2023: 52nd celebrations to be held at Expo City Dubai

Cars that also have unauthorised modifications to their engine or chassis are also not eligible for the cut in fines.

A similar scheme has also been launched this week in Ras Al Khaimah. The Department of Public Services there is offering a 50 per cent reduction on fines for public violations throughout December.

Offences include littering in public spaces and the improper disposal of liquid waste outside sewage networks.

Discounts apply to 6,746 environmental violations that were recorded last year by the department's Raqeb patrols.

The department said the step is part of their broader effort to promote awareness and a culture of environmental responsibility.