President Sheikh Mohamed and Pakistani Prime Minister discuss Gaza crisis

President Sheikh Mohamed and Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stressed the need for a permanent ceasefire to be secured in the Israel-Gaza conflict during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of ensuring humanitarian support reaches civilians in the Gaza Strip.

They called on the international community to work to deliver a “just and lasting peace” in the region.

Hamas and mediator Qatar announced a four-day truce in Gaza would be extended for a further two days following several weeks of fierce fighting.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Kakar also reviewed the coming Cop28 climate conference, which will begin in Dubai on Thursday, during their meeting at Al Shati Palace.

They spoke of its role in helping to find solutions to the climate crisis.

The two men explored ways to further bolster-long standing ties between their nations during the discussions, held as part of Mr Kakar's working visit to the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Kakar also witnessed a number of bilateral agreements in fields such as banking and financial services, energy, food and agriculture, as well as logistics, mining, port operations and water treatment projects.

The agreements were exchanged on behalf of the UAE by Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, and by Shamshad Akhtar, Pakistan's Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, also attended the meeting alongside Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy, and other senior officials.

Mr Kakar was appointed as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister in August to oversee national elections, which are expected to be held in February.