Dubai leads way for Middle East in global city rankings

Dubai has come out on top in the Global Power City Index 2023 for city cleanliness, work flexibility, low unemployment and corporate tax.

The index ranks major cities on their ability to attract people, capital and businesses by assessing six categories – economy, research and development, cultural interaction, livability, environment and accessibility.

Dubai came eighth in the rankings overall – with London topping the list ahead of New York, Tokyo, Paris, Singapore, Amsterdam and Seoul.

Dubai led the way for the region and is the first city in the Middle East to rank among the top 10 in the index.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, welcomed the news on Monday and praised Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, for his “vision to consolidate Dubai’s global leadership”.

Dubai leads the list of Arab and regional cities and ranks among the top 10 globally in the Global Power City Index (GPCI) 2023, issued by the Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies in Japan. Dubai secures the eighth position globally in this esteemed index. We… pic.twitter.com/EaaCsDmwSK — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 27, 2023

“There is no limit to our ambitions and with the unwavering dedication of our nation's people, we will continue to strengthen Dubai's position as a model for the cities of the future, achieving milestones that set the global standard,” Sheikh Hamdan said on social media platform X.

“Dubai's excellence and accomplishments stem from the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed, propelling the city at an accelerated pace towards the pinnacle of leadership and excellence.”

Dubai also ranked first globally in the index for the number of foreign residents in the city and second for the number of luxury hotel rooms.

The index, published annually since 2008, this year recognised Dubai as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for businesses, tourists and investment.

READ MORE Expo City Dubai to be powered entirely by renewable energy

It also retained its fourth position in the cultural interaction field – scoring higher than Tokyo, Istanbul, Madrid, Moscow and Singapore.

“To cement Dubai's position as a global economic powerhouse and its role as a catalyst for growth, we must cultivate world-class working environments that empower our national talent and attract the brightest minds from across the globe,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

“This commitment to excellence will propel comprehensive development, establishing Dubai as a global benchmark for sustainable economic prosperity and resilience.”