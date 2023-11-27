Dubai launches Dh50m health charity fund to treat 3,000 children a year

Dubai on Monday launched a Dh50 million fundraising campaign aimed at delivering crucial medical care to 3,000 children a year.

The Child Fund will serve as a dedicated charity programme designed to ensure access to life-saving treatment at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital.

The philanthropic initiative is being led by Dubai Health, a healthcare body made up of six hospitals, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Al Jalila Foundation and dozens of other healthcare facilities.

The project was announced at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, vice chairman of the Dubai Health board of directors.

Sheikh Mansoor met young patients receiving treatment during his tour of the hospital.

“The launch of The Child Fund underscores our steadfast dedication to ensuring comprehensive care for children, which is a paramount focus within Dubai's health system,” said Sheikh Mansoor.

“We consider it our fundamental responsibility to uphold the highest standards of care for them, as they symbolise the foundation of our future.

“Through such community initiatives, our goal is to extend support and deliver treatment to the largest number of children, with the ultimate aim of enabling them to lead normal lives.”

Changing lives

Dr Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, chairman of Al Jalila Foundation's board of directors and a Dubai Health board member, said the charitable programme would help to transform young lives.

“With this new fund, we pledge to extend the reach of our care and provide renewed hope for a brighter and more promising tomorrow for even more children,” he said.

“The Child Fund reaffirms our heartfelt commitment to securing a healthy future for our children. Today, we proudly recognise the unwavering dedication and generosity of our donors and supporters who, together, united by care and compassion, are lighting the path to healing young lives.”

A Giving Wall was unveiled during the launch in tribute to donors who have made an impact on young lives through their financial support of Al Jalila Foundation.

The non-profit healthcare organisation has helped to provide medical treatment to more than 8,600 patients – 30 per cent of whom were children – battling life-threatening conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and other chronic illnesses.

The foundation was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to help secure medical treatment to the most vulnerable members of society.

As part of its humanitarian remit, Al Jalila Foundation is overseeing the development of the country's first charity hospital, which will offer free treatment to those in need.

Sheikh Mohammed announced the establishment of the 250-bed cancer hospital for Dubai, named after his late brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, in April 2021.

He said the Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital would have the capacity to treat up to 30,000 people a year.

Sheikh Mohammed said the facility would act as a fitting tribute to Sheikh Hamdan, who died in March 2021 following a period of poor health.

Al Jalila Foundation passed the halfway mark in its fundraising drive to secure Dh750 million for the charity hospital in August last year.

It said it had raised Dh390 million since the project was unveiled.