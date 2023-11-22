President Sheikh Mohamed receives Bahraini Foreign Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Bahrain's Foreign Minister in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The President and Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani discussed bilateral relations during the meeting at Qasr Al Bateen.

Sheikh Mohamed also welcomed the convening of the 11th meeting of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Committee chaired by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Al Zayani also addressed developments in the Middle East and a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting comes on the same day Sheikh Mohamed attended a virtual G20 leaders' summit where he reiterated calls for serious and urgent international action to reach a ceasefire, provide protection to civilians in Gaza and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

He said the international community, particularly the G20, bears a significant responsibility in working towards peace, stability, development and coexistence in the region.