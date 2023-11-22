President Sheikh Mohamed attends online G20 Leaders' Summit

President Sheikh Mohamed attended a online G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday.

The summit was held to review progress made towards achieving the G20's objectives following the G20 Summit hosted in New Delhi in September.

These include issues relating to climate change, sustainability, energy and international security.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the G20's significant focus on climate change this year, which includes efforts to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030, advocating for low-cost climate financing for developing countries and announcing biofuels alliance.

He underscored that these initiatives would boost joint efforts made at the upcoming Cop28 conference, which will be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, where the first global stocktake of commitments made in the 2015 Paris Agreement will take place.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his eagerness to welcome participants to Cop28 next month in co-operating in addressing climate change as one of the world's most pressing challenges.

He also addressed the Gaza conflict, and stressed that the continuing situation in the Gaza Strip would lead to more human tragedies and increased tensions in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated calls for serious and urgent international action to reach a ceasefire, provide protection to civilians in Gaza and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

He said that the international community, particularly the G20, bears a significant responsibility in working towards peace, stability, development and coexistence in the region.

The online summit was hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the current chair, and was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Premier Lin Qiang, Japan's Fumio Kishida, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canada's Justin Trudeau, Australia's Anthony Albanese and Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, among others.

The meeting comes as a temporary pause in the Gaza conflict and a hostage deal was agreed by Israel and Hamas after six weeks of war that has left more than 14,000 people dead.

The agreement, secured with help from the US, Qatar and Egypt, promises to create a pause in fighting for the release of some hostages held captive in Gaza.

About 50 hostages are to be released in exchange for 150 Palestinians in Israel. All are women and children. The exact timing of the deal will be announced within 24 hours.

Sheikh Mohamed this week renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire during an online summit of leaders of the Brics countries, which was held to discuss the continuing conflict.

He emphasised the need to protect civilians and provide unrestricted humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.