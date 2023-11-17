UAE weather: Lightning, thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Emirates

Parts of the UAE were lashed by heavy rain and thunder on Friday morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology recorded heavy downpours in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Sharjah and Ajman, in updates posted to social media.

There was heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning across parts of Dubai from 5am on Friday morning.

The weather bureau issued an orange and yellow alert for the Northern Emirates, warning residents of heavy rain, thunder and strong winds. Conditions are expected to settle by noon.

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority also issued a flood warning after rain accumulated around Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday morning. Motorists were urged to take alternative routes.

Dubai school operator KHDA also issued a warning on social media on Friday morning urging schools and parents to be flexible for children, students and staff during the wet conditions.

“In times of rain, it’s important to be flexible – schools and parents can decide what’s best for their children, students and staff. Take care if you're on the road today,” KHDA wrote on X.

This came as Dubai Police issued a rare emergency alert to residents' phones, urging motorists to be cautious and to steer clear of flood-prone areas.

The government on Thursday urged the private sector to allow flexible working on Friday. A number of schools and nurseries are expected to be closed

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urged private sector employees to “apply flexible work patterns”.

“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, which is necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements.

“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations.”

Abu Dhabi Police also advised motorists to take care on the emirate's roads.

The NCM said temperatures are expected to fall – with highs of 29°C and 28°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively, 31°C in Ras Al Khaimah and 30°C in Fujairah.

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists “to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on the electronic information boards.

“Drive safely,” urged officers.

Police in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday confirmed that government schools in the emirate would be putting in place remote learning on Friday due to the unstable weather conditions.

Ajman Police confirmed that both public and private schools in the emirate would be remote learning as well, due to the heavy rain.

Weather website Windy said the rain would spread to Fujairah in the afternoon.

Conditions are expected to settle by Saturday with temperatures rising slightly to highs of 30°C and 29°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively, 30°C in Ras Al Khaimah and 31°C in Fujairah.

On Sunday, the mercury will rise again to highs of 31°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, 31°C in Ras Al Khaimah and 30°C in Fujairah.

The conditions at sea over the weekend are expected to be calm.