Sharjah warehouse fire brought under control

A fire erupted in a warehouse in Sharjah's industrial area on Friday, with plumes of smoke visible from the outskirts of Ajman.

Sharjah Police received the initial report of a fire at the warehouse, which stores spare parts for used cars, right after 3.30pm.

Teams from Sharjah's Civil Defence were sent to the location.

Firefighters promptly brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to surrounding areas.

There have been no reported injuries from the incident.

No details about the cause of the fire were made available.