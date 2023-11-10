Abu Dhabi to host next Gaza aid collection event on Sunday

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE's latest Gaza aid collection event will take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, days after volunteers turned out in force in Ajman to help deliver crucial essentials to needy Palestinians.

The Compassion for Gaza campaign – which was launched on Sunday, October 15 – has already seen more than 16,000 volunteers pack up more than 61,000 urgent relief packages at events held across the Emirates.

This weekend's event – the ninth in total – will be held at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal 2, in Mina Zayed Port, from 9am to 2pm.

More than 1,500 volunteers gathered at Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman to pack 3,000 boxes of aid to support the Palestinian people.

Rashid Al Mansouri, deputy secretary general for local affairs at Emirates Red Crescent, which is overseeing the initiative, hailed community members for coming together in a show of solidarity.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered in Ajman to collect 3,000 aid boxes for the Palestinian people. Photo: Emirates Red Crescent

“The residents and charitable organisations engaged enthusiastically in the campaign, with 1,520 participants from different nationalities and ages who turned out in Ajman to assemble and fill 3,000 aid boxes,” said Mr Al Mansouri.

“Large group of students from different schools joined the collection campaign for their brothers in Gaza.”

Members of the public worked from noon until 5pm to pack up boxes of key supplies, including canned food, flour, tea, dates, and biscuits, that will be flown out later via an air corridor into Al Arish city in Egypt to cross Rafah border.

They were joined by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid, chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman.

الشيخ راشد بن حميد النعيمي يزور مركز حملة "تراحُم - من أجل غزة" في عجمان، ويشيد بجهود المتطوعين والمتطوعات والمؤسسات الحكومية والخاصة وحرصهم على الإسهام في إغاثة الفلسطينيين المتضررين في غزة #تراحم_من_أجل_غزة#تراحم@Rashidbinhumaid pic.twitter.com/UzJoMT4kNY — الهلال الأحمر الإماراتي (@emiratesrc) November 9, 2023

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended a separate aid collection event held in the emirate on Thursday.

The initiative, held at the University of Sharjah, was organised by the institution in partnership with the Big Heart Foundation and Sharjah Charity International.

As the Israeli ground operation continues in northern Gaza, international calls have been made for safe aid corridors to allow for food, fuel, fresh water, and medical supplies to reach those in need.

The UAE on Thursday sent 25 tonnes of food, medical and relief aid to alleviate the suffering of people in Gaza.

The Compassion for Gaza campaign is central to the UAE's efforts to display solidarity with and support for the people of Palestine, with President Sheikh Mohamed donating $20 million to support the cause.

Read more Thousands of UAE volunteers answer call for Gaza aid

Volunteers have been asked to register in advance on various online platforms, including Volunteers Emirates, the Emirates Red Crescent volunteer portal and Youm for Dubai.

Financial contributions can also be made online to the ERC here.

Supplies packed by volunteers are taken to warehouses belonging to the ERC in International Humanitarian City in Dubai, before being transported on specially chartered flights into Al Arish.

Supplies will be stored in mobile depots managed by the Egyptian Red Crescent, to be distributed to those caught up in the conflict.

UAE Gaza aid campaign – in pictures