A Closer Look: How is the UAE helping people affected by the Israel-Gaza conflict?

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

As war rages on in Gaza, volunteers around the world are giving their time, money and spare items to send to victims.

In the aftermath of the attack by Hamas, and the subsequent retaliation from Israel, world leaders have created air bridges to send aid as quickly as possible to those in need. In addition, fundraising and packing events are being organised globally.

Here, host Sarah Forster talks to reporter Ali Al Shouk about how UAE residents are doing their bit to help.

