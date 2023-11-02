Pope Francis to travel to Dubai during Cop28 conference

Pope Francis will travel to Dubai for three days during the Cop28 climate conference, he has told Italian television.

The pontiff said he would depart on December 1 and stay until December 3.

No further details of his trip were disclosed, nor any appearances at the conference.

Pope Francis made the announcement during an interview on channel RAI on Wednesday.

"We are still in time to stop it," Francis said, speaking of global warming. "Our future is at stake, the future of our children and our grandchildren. A bit of responsibility is needed."

The trip comes about two weeks before his 87th birthday.

When asked about his health – after setbacks that included abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove intestinal scarring a few months ago – he said: “I'm alive.”

The pope has made the need for urgent care for the environment a hallmark priority of his papacy.

The international climate conference begins on November 30 and runs through to December 12.

The announcement comes a day after King Charles III confirmed he would make an opening speech at the Cop28 climate summit.

The British monarch will address world leaders at the opening ceremony on December 1, and “take the opportunity to have meetings with regional leaders”, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said on Wednesday.