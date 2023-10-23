Dr Anwar Gargash calls for solidarity to end Gaza conflict

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, has called for "human solidarity" as the death toll continues to rise in the Gaza Strip.

He also said responsibility should focus on protecting the homelands and their achievements.

In a tweet shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dr Gargash highlighted the UAE's humanitarian approach and diplomatic efforts, as well as various messages of solidarity.

"The diplomatic endeavours of the UAE, along with the bridges of goodwill and messages of solidarity, offer solace and relief," he said. "These efforts arise from the heart of our national and humanitarian approach.

"Given the current situation in Gaza and the region, human solidarity and political wisdom are imperative as primary tools in a battle that poses a threat to the entire region.

"It remains our paramount duty to protect homelands and their achievements."

His calls come a day after civilians in Gaza endured one of the bloodiest nights since the war with Israel began, with more than 400 people killed in attacks by Israeli warplanes.

The attacks hit Jabalia and Beit Lahia in the north, Al Wusta and Al Rimal neighbourhoods, Al Shati camp in the west and Khan Younis and Rafah in the south within the space of 24 hours, Palestinian news agency Wafa said on Monday.

Many of those killed and wounded were women and children.

About 5,000 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in Gaza during Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the Hamas attacks on October 7, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday repeated calls for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza.

He made the call in a post on X, as he joined the heads of several states at a Cairo summit for peace in Gaza.

"Today, I attended the Cairo Peace Summit, where the UAE joined its international partners to urgently address the situation in the Gaza Strip," said Sheikh Mohamed.

"The UAE stands unwavering in its calls for the utmost protection of civilian lives, unimpeded access for humanitarian aid and an immediate end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

"The international community must work together to avert further violence and wider instability, as dialogue, co-operation and coexistence remain the only viable pathways to peace."

