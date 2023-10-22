President Sheikh Mohamed receives Singapore PM in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday received the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

There was an official reception for Mr Lee on his arrival, where the national anthems of the UAE and Singapore were played, followed by a 21-gun salute, state news agency Wam reported.

“I was pleased to receive Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore to discuss opportunities to build upon our deep-rooted bilateral ties,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media

“The UAE-Singapore comprehensive partnership remains essential in advancing global economic prosperity and achieving our shared vision of a sustainable future.”

I was pleased to receive Prime Minister @leehsienloong of Singapore to discuss opportunities to build upon our deep-rooted bilateral ties. The UAE-Singapore comprehensive partnership remains essential in advancing global economic prosperity and achieving our shared vision of a… pic.twitter.com/qHS6FsclFG — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) October 22, 2023

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr Thani Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, and several senior State officials.

Read More The UAE and Singapore: countries with much in common

UAE is Singapore's biggest trading partner in the Middle East, with non-oil trade of $4.1 billion in 2021.

In 2019, the countries signed a Comprehensive Partnership during a visit by Sheikh Mohamed, which is aimed at deepening existing areas of co-operation in areas such as trade, industry and investment, financial co-operation, education and human resources development as well as sustainable development and energy.