Saudi Crown Prince meets leaders from South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday received Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during, as well as the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong in Riyadh on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also met South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol, who arrived with his delegation later on Saturday.

Mr Anwar was greeted with a reception ceremony held in his honour upon his arrival at Al Yamamah Palace, where they reviewed relations and discussed projects for bilateral co-operation in various fields, as well as regional and international developments.

Mr Yoon and his delegation were received at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh by Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih, along with a number of Saudi officials.

Prince Mohammed received Mr Lee at the Al Yamamah Palace, where they reviewed bilateral ties and means to deepen them in all areas, according to a joint statement.

“Driven by the desire of the leadership of the two countries to enhance bilateral relations and co-operation, the two sides agreed to upgrade relations to a strategic partnership that will allow the deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial co-operation across all fields,” it said.

They also discussed ways to enhance co-operation and partnership in various fields, including energy, industry, digital economy, innovation and connectivity in the transport and logistics sector.