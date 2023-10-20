UAE sends three tonnes of meningitis and flu vaccines to Libya

The UAE has sent three tonnes of meningitis and influenza vaccines to Libya as part of its humanitarian drive to help the victims of the flooding caused by Storm Daniel, which led to the death of thousands.

Officials said the aid, comprising 90,000 doses of meningitis and flu vaccines, would be enough to treat 30,000 people.

The plane carrying the shipment arrived at Benghazi International Airport on Friday, state news agency Wam reported.

The vaccines will then be transferred to Derna, in co-ordination with Libyan health authorities.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation for International Development Affairs, said the aid would help to improve preventive measures and ease the suffering of the families of the victims and missing.

Earlier this month, UAE search-and-rescue teams helped to locate 229 missing people.

The UAE team also assisted Libyan authorities and teams in helping the affected and displaced, providing aid and relief.

They helped to find victims of the disaster and retrieve the remains of the dead from houses, beaches and beneath debris.

Experts in forensic medicine, dentistry, genetic fingerprinting and forensic evidence worked to identify the victims.