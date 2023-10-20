UAE business owners pledge profits to Palestinian families in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Several businesses across the UAE are set to donate their profits to support Palestinians affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

The money is being donated to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF) and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

Online carpet shop Rugzze has pledged to donate a percentage of its profits from each order to the UAE's Compassion for Gaza campaign.

Founding sisters Noura and Mariam Altamimi, 32 and 19, respectively, said the continuing crisis in Gaza made them want to support the Palestinian people.

"The recent horrifying situation in Gaza made us want to participate and help, and our country's humanitarian approach opened the doors to us through Compassion for Gaza [Tarahum] to donate and do the least we can in such circumstances," the sisters from Al Ain told The National.

Rugzze Online carpet shop Rugzze says it will donate a percentage of its profits to Palestinian families in Gaza. All Photos: Noura Altamimi

"We announced our initiative a few days ago and we're still collecting a percentage from the profits of each single order. We will be able to collect the amounts every three weeks and send them through to Tarahum periodically.

"We hope for the people of Gaza to have their land, to have peace and to live a normal life."

Balinese Luxury Touch, a Dubai-based home service company specialising in massages, has also decided to donate funds to the ERC campaign for Gaza.

Founder Darina Vankova, a Czech citizen, told The National funds from every sound-healing treatment session would be donated to the cause.

"Our sound-healing treatment is a 45-minute experience and is priced at Dh375 [$102]. For every treatment sold, this full amount will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent for their humanitarian efforts," said Ms Vankova, 37.

Staff members at Dubai-based home service massage company, Balinese Luxury Touch. Photo: Darina Vankova

"Our aim is to continuously support those in need through this initiative."

Ms Vankova said she hoped to raise more than Dh10,000 to support Palestinians in Gaza.

"Our aspiration is to make a significant impact and we are aiming to donate a substantial sum, ideally reaching into the tens of thousands of dirhams, or even more."

She said her motivation for donating to Gaza was "driven by a deep sense of humanity".

"This terrible situation is unacceptable and I feel a moral obligation to support those in need," she added.

For Palestinian chef Salam Daqqaq, who owns Dubai-based restaurant Bait Maryam, the crisis in Gaza hits close to home.

"We haven't been sleeping. When I sleep, I can hear the children's voices," she told The National.

Ms Daqqaq, 60, was born in Palestine and grew up in Jordan. She later moved to the US and then to Dubai.

"We have friends in Palestine and we are all family at the end of the day," she added.

Ms Daqqaq said the restaurant would be donating all profit made from October 18 to 24 to the ERC.

All profits will be matched by the restaurant, with a further donation then made to the PCRF.

Ms Daqqaq said she had a message for the Palestinians in Gaza: "Please know we are watching the horrible situation and praying for you.

"It breaks us to see you bear the weight of the conflict and pay the price of its injustice.

"We promise to continue doing our part until we see you living with the safety and dignity you deserve."