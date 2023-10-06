UAE weather: Early morning fog alert for Abu Dhabi and Dubai

A red weather alert has been issued after fog rolled in across parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Friday morning.

Thick formation, causing low visibility on the roads, blanketed parts of the UAE at 6am.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned in its weekly weather bulletin that horizontal visibility in some areas would be “non-existent”.

The fog is expected to clear by 9am, the NCM said.

In its forecast, the NCM said the day will be partly cloudy at times, with temperatures expected to dip in coastal areas.

The sea will be rough, with waves reaching heights of 2.4 metres in the Arabian Gulf on Friday and Saturday.

It will be humid on Friday night, with the possibility of fog over some internal areas.

Saturday will be cloudy with chances of fog, with freshening winds causing blowing dust and sand, especially near the coast.

