UAE to reopen embassy in Lebanon

President Sheikh Mohamed and Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati have agreed to reopen the UAE embassy in Beirut.

The two leaders met at Al Shati Palace on Thursday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Mikati agreed to take necessary steps to reopen the embassy in Beirut and establish a joint committee to develop a mechanism for the issuance of UAE entry visas to Lebanese citizens.

They also discussed ways in which to enhance relations in various fields, including development and economy.

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wish for Lebanon to enjoy stability, security and prosperity, and achieve developments that meet the aspirations of its people.

Mr Mikati expressed his appreciation for the UAE President for the consistent support provided by the Emirates to Lebanon.

He said the assistance had a positive impact on the Lebanese people.

President Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was interested in Beirut playing an active role in regional and international issues.

The UAE recalled its diplomats from Beirut in 2021 after George Kordahi, Lebanese information minister at the time, issued statement in support of Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, causing a diplomatic crisis with Gulf countries.

“The UAE announces the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in light of the unacceptable approach of some Lebanese officials towards the kingdom,” state news agency Wam said at the time.

The Emirates also barred its citizens from travelling to Lebanon.