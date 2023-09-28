10 UAE private schools named among Middle East's top 15

Ten private schools in the UAE were named among the best 15 in the Middle East, for a second year in a row.

The schools were also featured among the 125 top private schools in the world in Carfax Education’s school index 2023.

Most of the schools that were featured on the list follow the UK curriculum while others offer the International Baccalaureate diploma.

Other schools that ranked among the best in the region included British International School Riyadh, British School Muscat, King’s Academy in Jordan, St Christopher’s School Bahrain, and Doha College.

Schools were selected on the basis of academic results, preparation for university entry, unique ethos, local, and international reputation, and how they prepare students for life beyond academics.

Fiona McKenzie, head of education at Carfax Education, said: "The good news story is that schools in the Middle East are booming.

"We're certainly getting inquiries all the time from schools around the world thinking should they set up here because it's such a vibrant education landscape in the Middle East.

"We're guided by a kind of series of metrics and criteria that we use, which include not exclusively exam results, university destination data and preparedness for the outside world."

Scott Carnochan, head master of Brighton College Abu Dhabi, said the strength of community at the school alongside academic achievements, as well as quality of teaching and care, had played a significant role in it being ranked among the best schools worldwide.

"I am incredibly proud of what our school achieves each day, and this recognition simply reinforces the excellence being demonstrated by our school community - teachers, pupils and parents," said Mr Carnochan.

'Immensely proud'

Tracy Crowder-Cloe, principal at Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, was also delighted that her school featured so highly in the rankings.

"We are immensely proud to be listed in the Carfax Education Schools Index as one of the top private schools in the world again this year," she said.

"The ranking reflects not only our commitment to academic excellence but also the dedication and hard work of our exceptional pupils, talented teaching team, and supportive community."

Carfax Education published its fourth annual schools index on Wednesday. Until last year, the same school index was published by luxury lifestyle magazine Spear’s in collaboration with Carfax Education.

The index provided information on the world’s best private schools and divided the list geographically with schools from the UK, Switzerland, Europe, USA, Middle East, China, and Southeast Asia named on the list.

Eton College, Harrow School, and Cheltenham Ladies’ College featured on the list of the top UK senior schools in 2023 while Trinity School and The Spence School were on the list of best schools in the United States.

Cottesmore School, Dragon School and Falkner House Girls are counted among the best prep schools in the UK.

New entries this year include UK prep school, Port Regis, as well as Amadeus International School in Vienna, The British School in Delhi and The Dalton School, USA.