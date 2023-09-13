A Closer Look: The impact of Morocco's earthquake

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Thousands of people have died in Morocco after a strong earthquake struck near Marrakesh late on Friday night.

The death toll continues to climb as search-and-rescue teams comb through the rubble looking for survivors.

The disaster damaged entire towns as well as parts of the walls that surround Marrakesh’s old city, a Unesco World Heritage site built in the 12th century.

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's assistant foreign editor Hadya Al Alawi to find out more on the developing story.

