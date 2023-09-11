UAE landmarks light up in solidarity with earthquake-hit Morocco

UAE landmarks lit up in the colours of the Moroccan flag on Sunday night in a display of solidarity after the deadly earthquake that rocked the country.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Adnoc's headquarters in Abu Dhabi delivered messages of support to the embattled nation after a 6.8-magnitude quake struck late on Friday, killing more than 2,000 people.

“From the UAE, our deepest condolences to the Moroccan people,” read a message displayed on the Adnoc building, in footage shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

“Our thoughts are with Morocco”.

The death toll was expected to rise on Monday.

The quake destroyed mountain villages and ancient cities across Morocco, forcing large numbers of people to flee their homes.

President Sheikh Mohamed pledged support for Morocco during a phone call on Sunday with King Mohammed VI.

He extended his condolences to the Moroccan people and the families of the victims, praying to God Almighty for mercy for the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

King Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the gesture.

On Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed ordered that relief be urgently sent to Morocco and directed the opening of an air bridge on to assist the country.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, instructed the emirate's police rescue and ambulance teams to assist those working to find victims of the quake.

He also directed the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation and its affiliates to provide all relief needed by those affected, including food and shelter.

