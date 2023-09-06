Rani R. Raad named new IMI chief executive

UAE media company International Media Investments this week announced a new chief executive.

Rani R. Raad will now lead IMI – which owns The National, CNN Business Arabic and Al Ain News, as well as maintaining interests in Sky News Arabia and Euronews.

The company said Mr Raad "has been brought in to steer IMI and its operating assets to their next stage of development. With over 25 years in the sector, he brings a rich blend of international media expertise, leadership acumen and a profound grasp of the developing media landscape”.

"I am excited to lead IMI into its next chapter," Mr Raad said.

"Our ambition is crystal clear: to build IMI into a forward-thinking global media powerhouse.

"We already own and operate some of the strongest media properties in the region encompassing international and local brands."

Before joining RedBird IMI, Mr Raad was the president of CNN Worldwide Commercial and a member of its executive management team. During his time at Warner Bros Discovery, Mr Raad held several roles, ranging from running the company’s entertainment operations in Mena, through to advising AT&T’s Middle Eastern operations.

He will continue to act as president and operating partner at RedBird IMI, a joint venture with RedBird Capital.

Mr Raad - who is taking over from Nart Bouran, who had held the position since March 2020 - also said that the region's media sector had significantly developed in the last few years and thanked his predecessor.

"I want to thank Nart and everyone who has worked so hard to build IMI to where it is today.

"As we move forward, our commitment is to propel our content, media products and user experiences to new heights, while engaging audiences, partners, and key stakeholders.”