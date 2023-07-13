India's Narendra Modi to visit UAE on July 15

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the UAE on July 15 following his state visit to France which begins today.

Mr Modi will meet senior leaders in Abu Dhabi where they will discuss issues including co-operation on global issues, particularly the UAE’s presidency of Cop28 and India’s G20 presidency, in which the UAE is a Special Invitee.

“I am confident our interactions will add strength to India-UAE friendship and benefit the people of our countries,” he said.

This will be Mr Modi's fifth visit to the nation since he was elected.

“The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister's visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, health care, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” India's Ministry of External Affairs said.

He will begin his official trip by visiting Paris, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, where he will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade on July 14, in which an Indian armed forces contingent will take part.

During the visit, Mr Modi will hold formal talks with President Macron who is expected to host a state banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the Indian prime minister.

On the 15th, I will be in UAE for an official visit. I shall be holding talks with H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I am confident our interactions will add strength to India-UAE friendship and benefit the people of our countries. @MohamedBinZayed — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2023

Separately, he will meet with the Indian diaspora in France, as well as chief executives of Indian and French companies and prominent French personalities.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership and the visit will provide an opportunity to continue charting the course of the partnership across sectors such as cultural, scientific, academic and economic co-operation.

Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and India has reached $50.5 billion, a 5.8 per cent annual increase, in the first 12 months since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The UAE signed its first Cepa with India in February last year and it took effect the following May.

The benefits of the Cepa partnership include enhanced market access, lower or eliminated tariff rules, simpler customs procedures, clear and transparent rules, and rule-based competition.