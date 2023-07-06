IB exam results: UAE pupils outperform global counterparts again

International Baccalaureate diploma pupils in the UAE once again outdid their global counterparts with an average score of 31.97 out of 45 points this year.

The global average Diploma Programme (DP) score for the May 2023 session was 30.24 points, a slight dip from 31.98 last year and 32.99 in 2021.

Last year, pupils from the UAE scored an average of 34.03 against the global average of 31.98.

To receive the IB diploma, a pupil needs to score a minimum of 24 points.

“I am so incredibly relieved and excited as the results are out. Obviously, it is a difficult pathway and I am happy I can look forward to the next chapter in my life,” Naja Baumann, a pupil at Gems Wellington Academy, Silicon Oasis, told The National.

Naja scored 42 out of 45, and is headed to the Xund University in Switzerland, her home country, to pursue nursing.

“I have always been passionate about nursing, and I feel this is a practical step for me than pursuing medicine,” she said.

A total of 2,492 schoolchildren from the UAE sat for the IB programme this year, and 177 scored above 40.

The average grade per subject in the country is 5.08 out of seven.

Reinstating pre-pandemic assessments

Globally, a total of 179,917 pupils received their Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme (CP) results after the May 2023 examination session.

This marks a 3.47 per cent increase in the number of pupils receiving DP and CP results. The pre-pandemic assessment process also returned this year, with all components of the exams completed in full.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support and guidance of my teachers. I am also indebted to my fellow students, who pushed me to reach new heights and inspired me with their own achievements,” said Siddhant Tandon who goes to Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hills and who achieved the top score of 45 points.

Siddhant managed a feat achieved by only 0.1 percent of students globally. He will be heading to the University of Oxford to read Economics.

Innoventures Education that runs Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hills - as well as Dubai International Academy - Al Barsha and Raffles World Academy - said their pupils have secured a 98.5 per cent pass rate across the group.

Their Emirati students achieved a 100% pass rate.

Pupils celebrate top scores

Student Saatvik Sharma of GEMS Modern Academy celebrates IBDP results. Photo: GEMS

Saatvik Sharma, a pupil at Gems Modern Academy who scored 42, said he is now heading to the University of California, Los Angeles, to study finance.

“I feel ecstatic and relieved now that this chapter of my life has come to a close,” he said.

“It’s wonderful to see my hard work and dedication pay off. I look forward to university life and will carry the skills learnt during IB forever with me.”

Chloe Dsouza, also a Gems Modern Academy pupil, scored 41 and is on her way to University of Notre Dame in the US to major in applied maths.

“It’s been such a journey; I know all of us have come such a long way since we started the Diploma Programme. I am very relieved and overjoyed with my results.

“This would not have been possible without the support of my friends, family, and teachers,” she said.

Gems Education pupils received their results in the early hours of Thursday.

The biggest private education group in the UAE said 605 Grade 12/Year 13 pupils from seven schools sat exams for the Diploma Programme, up from 533 in the past academic year.

“With an average point score of 32.8 and a pass rate of 92 per cent, Gems students once again outperformed world averages from last year,” the school operator said.

One pupil, from Gems Wellington International School in Dubai, achieved the highest possible score of 45.

Ethan Hildreth, superintendent and chief executive of Gems Dubai American Academy, said he was proud of the pupils’ remarkable achievements.

“Their outstanding IB results are a testament to their hard work, determination and commitment to excellence.

“Their exceptional scores have opened doors to prestigious universities throughout the world, which empowers our students to pursue their passions and embark on exciting opportunities.”

Top 1 per cent

Taaleem, another private school provider in the UAE, said its pupils had surpassed the global average.

“Taaleem is thrilled to announce another year of exceptional results achieved by our Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme students across our IB schools,” said Glen Radojkovich, deputy director of education, the IB and UK curriculum at Taaleem.

“We are delighted with the pass rates and averages, which once again surpass the world averages.”

He said many pupils had achieved scores that positioned them among the top 1 per cent of IB graduates worldwide.

Richard Drew, chairman of the IB Heads Association for the UAE, who is also the principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School, a Taaleem School, said pupils had achieved outstanding results despite the unprecedented challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the recent past.

“The past couple of years have posed significant disruptions to traditional learning and examination patterns,” he said.

“The global health crisis forced schools to adapt swiftly to remote and hybrid-learning environments, creating an entirely new set of challenges for students and teachers alike.

“Despite these hurdles, our resilient IB students have demonstrated incredible perseverance, adaptability, and determination to succeed.

“Today's results are a reflection of the exceptional abilities and personal growth of our students, who have embraced the IB mission and embodied its core values throughout their academic journey.

“These young individuals have not only achieved remarkable academic milestones but have also developed crucial life skills, including critical thinking, empathy and intercultural understanding, which will serve them well in their future endeavours.”