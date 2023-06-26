Top-performing UAE pupils and students win golden visas

Outstanding UAE pupils and students have been rewarded with golden visas after earning top marks in their final-year exams.

The renewable 10-year permits were granted to the best-performing pupils at public schools and universities this year as part of the UAE's efforts to harness the potential of the brightest young minds, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

Maj Gen Suhail Al Khaili, director general of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, offered his congratulations to the high achievers and called on the next generation to play a leading role in the progress of society.

The number of pupils and students securing the golden visa was not disclosed.

The UAE first announced plans to honour its best pupils and students with golden visas in 2021.

It was revealed that high school pupils who achieved 95 per cent or more on their exams would receive visas for themselves and their immediate family.

The UAE government said that the move was a show of “appreciation of the efforts of outstanding students and their families, and within the framework of the UAE government's direction to create an attractive and encouraging environment for talented people”.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, spoke with the UAE's top performer in public school exams by phone.

He praised Yasmine Mahmoud Abdullah for securing first place in the “elite track” of the country's public education system in a message on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed shared a recording of his phone conversation with the pupil, who attends Rashidiya School, Dubai.

He also thanked school leaders and teachers for their efforts in shaping young minds.

“We congratulate all the graduates and all the mothers and fathers,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We congratulate the homeland for this batch of sons and daughters and pray to God to grant them success and protect them.

“I also thank the teachers and all those in charge of the education sector for their dedication during the school year, and we are optimistic about a better and more beautiful academic year ahead, God willing.”