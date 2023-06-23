Dubai waterfront development with Dh17m mansions sells half of its housing stock

A waterfront Dubai residential community with mansions on offer for Dh17 million ($4.63 million) has already sold half of its luxury units – with more being launched to the public under the third phase of the mega project.

South Bay, which will be constructed along Expo Road, will feature about 800 villas, town houses and mansions when completed, along with a 1 kilometre-long crystal lagoon, a 3-kilometre waterfront promenade and several beaches.

The luxury lifestyle scheme, which is being overseen by Dubai South Properties, is one of a number of significant projects taking shape in the emirate amid a housing and population boom.

It is based in Dubai South's Residential District, where ambitious plans for housing developments at Expo City Dubai are also gathering pace.

Dubai South Properties previously announced the appointment of Ginco General Contracting to develop the initial phases of the scheme, in a contract worth Dh1 billion.

#Dubai South Properties has announced the launch of the third phase of South Bay, the master development located in the heart of The Residential District within Dubai South alongside the Expo Road, after successfully selling out the first two phases, which comprises 400 units.… pic.twitter.com/bYsSBxxnGY — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 23, 2023

The company announced on Friday it had sold its full allocation of 400 units in the first two phases of its development.

The third phase features more than 200 villas and townhouses, boasting between three and five bedrooms, as well as five, six and seven-bedroom waterfront mansions.

The townhouses and semi-detached villas will feature marble flooring, built-in fully-equipped kitchens, rooftop "sky gardens" and private outdoor gardens.

“Since the launch of South Bay, we have witnessed great interest from buyers and end users, resulting in a successful sell-out of the first two phases," said Nabil Al Kindi, chief executive of Dubai South Properties.

"The project’s value-added state-of-the-art amenities ensure an exceptional lifestyle for residents at South Bay and Dubai South, and we will continue to enrich the real estate sector with unique developments that contribute to our wise leadership’s vision of making Dubai the best city to live, work and visit.”

Read More Striking images released of Dh1 billion Dubai waterfront living development

The Residential District at Dubai South is already home to more than 25,000 residents.

A British school will be built to serve the area – with registrations to open by the end of the year – along with other amenities including public parks, sports courts, retail shops, a Lulu hypermarket which opened in March this year, a mosque, a petrol station, and a public bus route connecting to the Expo Metro station.

The South Bay website states that bookings are now available for townhouses and villas in the latest phase, with prices starting at Dh2.3 million.

Handover for the properties is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

Asking prices for mansions range between Dh9 million and Dh17 million, with handover anticipated in mid to late 2025.

Building for the future

Expand Autoplay Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, approves a new futuristic master plan for Palm Jebel Ali that will be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah. All photos: Wam

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, last month approved a new master plan for Palm Jebel Ali – which will occupy an area twice the size of Palm Jumeirah.

The long-planned tourist attraction – spearheaded by leading developer Nakheel – will include 80 hotels and resorts, green spaces and other leisure and retail amenities spanning 13.4 square kilometres.

The project will add about 110km of coastline to Dubai, offering beachside living to 35,000 families.

Construction has begun on a new $3 billion residential building in Dubai that is tipped to be the emirate’s next world-famous tower.

Al Habtoor Tower, located off the Sheikh Zayed Road, is expected to stand 345 metres tall upon completion.

The National was invited on a site tour of the project, which will be 81 floors high and have more than 1,700 units. It is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

While the project in Al Habtoor City was only announced last month, more than 20 per cent of the properties have already been snapped up.