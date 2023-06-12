UAE sends aid to Philippines after Mayon volcano displaces thousands

The UAE has sent 51 tonnes of aid to the Philippines after the Mayon volcano spewed lava and caused thousands of people to evacuate the area.

The plane carrying supplies was sent to the Albay Province to support those forced to flee due to landslides, lava flows and fears of a violent eruption.

The UAE's rapid response to provide food supplies and other support is the first international response to support the population affected by the volcano, according to Wam.

"Sending aid to the Philippines is an extension of the strong relations between the UAE and the Philippines in many fields," said Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines.

"The wise leadership of the UAE is keen to contribute to mitigating the severity of disasters and humanitarian crises experienced by many countries in the world.

"This reflects the solid values of the UAE in contributing to enhancing international response in crises and disasters and providing essential requirements, especially food supplies, needed by many affected populations. It also aims to provide urgent relief to countries in times of need."

More than 12,600 people have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 6km radius of Mayon volcano’s crater in mandatory evacuations since volcanic activity increased last week.

Thousands more remain within the permanent danger zone below Mayon, an area which has long been declared off-limits, but where generations have continued to live and farm.

Albay was placed under a state of emergency on Friday to allow for quicker distribution of any disaster relief funds in the event of an eruption amid a warning that a hazardous eruption is possible in weeks or days.