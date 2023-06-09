The top UAE graduates with ambitions ranging from astronaut to ambassador

The latest group of Emiratis is set to graduate from the National Experts Programme.

The eight-month initiative, launched by President Sheikh Mohamed in 2019, when he was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, combines academics and work experience, with government and business leaders mentoring participants to transform them into experts in their chosen fields.

The programme aims to create a new generation of decision-makers who will work in government, business and civil society.

This is the third mentorship and training programme, and is divided into three clusters – sustainability and infrastructure, economic growth and social development.

Participants must have 10 years' experience, including at least five in their sector, and should have contributed to important national projects.

The course is aligned with each participant's professional, personal and sector-specific development needs.

The National spoke to a few graduates about their reasons for joining the programme.

At the heart of promoting UAE culture

Waheeda Al Hadhrami. Photo: NEP

Waheeda Al Hadhrami, 30, is at the heart of promoting culture in the UAE and has always been creative, even at a young age.

“When I was in middle school, I noticed that I would go through magazines and cut out anything that I saw as creative, whether it was a creative pair of shoes or art,” she said.

“I recently found this folder. It has all these cutouts and made me realise that I wasn’t just interested in only art or music, but everything.”

Ms Al Hadhrami is director of the National Cultural and Creative Industries Promotion Department at the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

“The first time I heard the term 'creative economy', it resonated with me so much,” she said, adding that she realised she was not passionate about a single field but several and “how they interact with each other to create a more collective discipline”.

Ms Al Hadhrami graduated from the American University in Sharjah with a degree in business management and completed her master's degree in arts management at Sotheby’s Institute of Art and Claremont Graduate University.

She is being mentored by Mona Al Marri, director general of the Dubai Media Office, and said the Emirates had invested in strong infrastructure to attract creative professionals and businesses to the country.

“The UAE, overall, if you look at what it offers to creatives on a global scale, is incredible,” Ms Al Hadhrami said.

“If you look at the number of various free zones, for example, it has placed the UAE ahead of the game compared to many other countries.”

Building relations overseas

Saood Al Noori. Photo: NEP

Saood Al Noori, 34, is head of diplomatic engagement in the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change.

He graduated from the American University in Washington with a degree in international relations, before obtaining a master's degree in energy policy at Imperial College London.

Mr Al Noori said one of his many ambitions was to be the UAE's ambassador to Japan.

“Studying international affairs gave me a holistic view of the UAE’s relations with the rest of the world and the main source of our bilateral relations with countries,” Mr Al Noori said.

“I always found that energy was a common theme that we had with a lot of countries, such as Japan, for example.

“To be able to understand the full relationship between the UAE and Japan, we need to have a background of the energy partnership we have with them.”

Mr Al Noori has built up an impressive CV, starting out as project manager in Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed’s office in Dubai, before becoming a senior analyst in the office of Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

He later joined Expo 2020 Dubai as an associate director in the Commissioner General's office under the leadership of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

After the world's fair, Mr Al Noori joined the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, where he leads the team overseeing the participation of Asia and the Cop28 representative to the G20.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of Cop28 and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, is Mr Al Noori's mentor in the programme.

“After this, I would seek Dr Sultan’s guidance on where I can serve my country next,” Mr Al Noori said.

Part of the UAE's fast-growing space industry

Abdulla Al Shehhi. Photo: NEP

Abdulla Al Shehhi, 31, is an accomplished engineer, entrepreneur and policymaker.

He is one of the leading minds behind advancements in the UAE’s space sector.

After studying mechanical engineering, he was hired by the UAE Space Agency to work on the country’s mission to Mars.

He started out working for an aviation manufacturing company, but in the search for new challenges, he became interested in the space industry.

“Space is inspiring and space is harsh. It forces us to be innovative and creative, and to create technologies that benefit us as humans,” Mr Al Shehhi said.

“My work to support the space sector’s growth is a huge responsibility and opportunity. One of my goals is to enable the private sector to support our high-risk space missions and partnerships with international agencies.”

Mr Al Shehhi said developments in the space industry would have far-reaching benefits for everyday life.

“Space is also risky. It's hard, it's challenging and that's why the specifics and the new technologies that come from space always have a huge impact,” he said.

“You need to be innovative, you need to be creative in order to achieve the things you're doing in space and then utilise these things to enhance our life on Earth.

“For example, a lot of technologies and sciences were developed in space are today being used extensively on Earth, especially in the field of energy, the medical [industry] and other sectors, and because it was needed to withstand the harsh environment when used in space, it's easier to be adopted on Earth.”

Mr Al Shehhi, who holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering, is being mentored by Salem Al Marri, director general at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

“I used to hear a lot about the space and missions to the Moon, but when I heard about the UAE’s Mars mission, I was so thrilled and eager to be to be part of it,” he said.

He applied to be an astronaut and made the shortlist.

“Of course, if there are any opportunities to be astronauts at the International Space Station or to go to the Moon or Mars or beyond, I would like to take this opportunity,” Mr Al Shehhi said.

Making a difference in health care

Fatima Al Ali. Photo: NEP

Fatima Al Ali, 34, has an innate sense of affection towards others and so it was little surprise that she ended up in the health industry.

She has, from an early age, cared for her family members.

Ms Al Ali obtained a degree in science and finance at the American University of Sharjah and is now project manager at Mubadala Health.

She also leads several projects within Mubadala's healthcare assets.

Ms Al Ali divides her time between various roles and became Mubadala's youngest executive when she was appointed to lead Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre.

“I've always been drawn to health care,” she said. “My mother worked in health care and I used to visit when I was younger and I always had that curiosity of health care.

“She always wanted me to be a doctor and, funnily enough, I initially went into finance and now I am in health care.

“I’m the eldest of six siblings and I am like a second mum, taking care of everyone. I like to take care of people. I am just that type of person. I want to make sure everyone is OK.”

She said she hopes to help develop the local healthcare industry.

“Health care touches each and everyone’s life – from the day you were born till the day you die, and as much as we all hate to be sick, it is inevitable. We all end up being in a hospital for one reason or another and I am determined to make a difference in the healthcare system,” she said.

“Hopefully, instead of us having to go abroad for treatment, we will be the hub for others to come and seek treatment here.

“It is different when you travel for tourism and when you travel for treatment. I have tried both and when you are home, you have your support system and you don’t feel homesick.”