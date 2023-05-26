New public beaches in Dubai will boost property and tourism, experts say

The planned development of 54km of beaches in Dubai will increase the number of much sought-after waterfront properties, create more resorts and attract more tourism, experts have said.

These new developments will also create new communities, restaurants and retail developments.

Plans were announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday.

Quote We estimate over 30 per cent of the guests in our city hotels like to visit the beach during their stay Paul Bridger, Rove Hotels

The new beach development will be around Palm Jebel Ali, The Palm Jumeirah and at Al Mamzar, plus a new 8km beach at Jebel Ali.

This news was welcomed by leading experts in Dubai’s property and tourism sectors.

“This can only be good news for the real estate sector because it will further enhance Dubai’s attractiveness as a place to visit and live,” said Simon Baker, managing director, Haus & Haus real estate.

“It will potentially create more space to build new high demand waterfront properties and resorts.

“As for affecting house prices, it’s too early to comment really – this is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, so it’s a long-term strategy.”

The development of enclosed beach areas, walkways, cafes and dining areas will be key facets of the new projects.

Sheikh Mohammed said the expansion was part of the emirate's development plan launched in March 2021.

Expand Autoplay Dubai has unveiled plans to develop 54km of beaches around Palm Jebel Ali and Palm Jumeirah and a new 8km beach at Jebel Ali. Photos: @DXBMediaOffice / twitter

“These areas will definitely see an increase in popularity in construction and real estate in the same locations,” said Paul Kelly, operations director for real estate firm Allsopp & Allsopp.

“Everyone loves to be by the water and the most popular communities are indeed by the water in Dubai.

“Once people’s quality of life is enhanced, from easy access to the beach or the popularity the area will have, it will attract restaurants, gyms and other businesses, creating a community which will automatically attract residents to invest, rent and buy.”

The developments are part of a wider plan to lengthen the beaches in Dubai by 400 per cent by 2040 and increase the services provided on public beaches by 300 per cent by 2025.

They will also serve to increase the number of attractions available to tourists, said one of Dubai’s leading hoteliers.

Read More 7 secret beaches in the UAE: from Al Sufouh to Dibba

“We estimate over 30 per cent of the guests in our city hotels like to visit the beach during their stay,” said Paul Bridger, chief operating officer of Rove Hotels.

“Whilst many people enjoy the beach clubs that have grown in recent years, many also enjoy the amazing public beaches the city has to offer and this helps retain Dubai’s top spot for visitor appeal.”

The 8km Jebel Ali beach, developed in collaboration with Nakheel, will include aqua sports facilities, cycling and pedestrian tracks, rest and recreation amenities and a turtle enclosure.

A public bus route will link Jebel Ali Metro Station directly to the beach.

Al Mamzar beach will be developed further as part of the first phase of the master plan, this will start in June and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

New pedestrian and cycling tracks, along with the planting of mangrove trees along the Corniche section of the beach, will also be key features.

There will be a 4km cycling track added to the beach later this year, of which 9 per cent will be designated for night swimming. Further space will be allocated in 2024.