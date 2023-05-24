Mosque and well to be built in India in memory of six killed in Abu Dhabi fire

A mosque and a well are to be built in India to honour the six people who were killed in a fatal house fire in Abu Dhabi this week.

Fatima Mohammed Al Hosani, an Emirati volunteer with the Emirates Red Crescent, was among those killed in the blaze on Monday.

Her two sisters and a child were also among the victims. Seven others were injured.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched a Dh110,000 project to build the mosque and well in India, in tandem with the Sadaqah Jariyah charity, to honour the people killed in the fire.

"The Emirates Red Crescent Authority extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the volunteer Fatima Mohammed Al Hosani. May Allah inspire her family with solace and patience," the authority tweeted on the night of the fire.

On Wednesday, the authority urged the public to donate money to help build a kindergarten in Kyrgyzstan at a cost of Dh261,000, in memory of the six killed.

ERC plays a role in many building projects in various countries as part of its continuing humanitarian commitment to help disadvantaged people around the world.

It focuses mainly on Africa and Asia to help communities regardless of ethnic, cultural, geographical or religious status. The locations chosen have no direct link those killed but are in areas where ERC has a presence.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in on social media from members of the UAE community, friends and relatives since the fire took place.

Abdulaziz Al Hammadi posted a picture of a child – who also died in Monday's fire – with his father alongside an image of the house damaged by fire, offering condolences to the family.

"May God grant you patience and solace. We belong to Allah and to Allah we shall return," he wrote in a tweet.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khali, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, attended the funeral on Monday night and sent condolences to Mr Mohammed Al Hosani for the death of his family members.

"The department offers deepest condolences to the family and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," the department tweeted.