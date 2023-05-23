Leading companies announce move to Expo City Dubai

Local and global businesses, organisations and educational institutions with a combined workforce of about 3,000 people are to set up offices at Expo City Dubai by September, it has been announced.

Expo City Dubai on Monday said anchor tenants and new businesses establishing operations at Dubai's newest neighbourhood include ports operator DP World, Emirates airline and Germany's Siemens Energy and Siemens Industrial.

Other companies heading to the site include artificial intelligence services provider Terminus Group, French utility company Engie and Gratiya Consultancy.

The pavilions will also house the University of Wollongong's data science, discovery and innovation centre in what was the Australia pavilion.

FinGulf, a business group, will serve as a platform for building bridges between the UAE and Finland, as well as other Nordic countries, in the former Finnish pavilion.

The China pavilion will continue to support China-UAE relations and business development.

“Organisations of all sizes, across myriad sectors and from all around the world are crucial to Expo City's legacy plans and take forward Expo 2020 Dubai's purpose to connect minds and create the future,” said Manal Al Bayat, chief engagement officer at Expo City Dubai.

“We're honoured to welcome such a diverse group of partners, and strive to connect and inspire these businesses, enabling them to thrive and supporting their growth aspirations.”

The site, which hosted Expo 2020 Dubai from October 2021 to March 2022, is being transformed into a bustling district.

In March, it was announced that Expo City Dubai will begin selling homes from Dh1.2 million ($330,000).

Construction on the site in Dubai South has begun, with plans to complete the first phase of villas and apartments by 2026.

The roads and Metro access have already been tested with millions visiting the site during Expo.

The site will also host UN climate talks, Cop28, from November 30 to December 12.

Expo City Dubai said the site offered an “enabling free zone environment”, a shared commitment to sustainability and also reinforced its position as a “hub in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan”.

Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline, said it was proud to contribute to the expo’s legacy by having a continued presence at the site.

“Our Emirates pavilion, which wowed Expo visitors, is being transformed into a bespoke space for our Emirates Group innovation and emerging technologies centre,” said Mr Clark.

“This will serve as a base for our innovation team, a venue for events and also a space for global partners to collaborate with us on projects that will propel our vision for aviation and travel.”

Dietmar Siersdorfer, Siemens Energy's managing director for the Middle East and UAE, said Expo City Dubai was a “world-leading” example of sustainable infrastructure that demonstrates how innovation and technology can support communities and protect the environment.

“This space encompasses everything that a modern business environment should, with a strategic location, excellent infrastructure, facilities and amenities,” he said.

“Expo City Dubai’s sustainability ethos aligns perfectly with our vision at Siemens Energy, to decarbonise the world’s energy systems and we’re proud to be part of the business community here.”

