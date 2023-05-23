Eight endangered turtles treated by Sharjah Aquarium released into sea

Eight green and hawksbill turtles were returned on Tuesday morning to their natural sea habitat from Al Hamriyah beach in Sharjah.

Rescued by local fishermen and members of the public, the turtles, ranging from medium to large in size, were in poor condition when they were handed to Sharjah Aquarium, which has a programme to restore the endangered reptiles back to health.

The aquarium's comprehensive rehabilitation programme is designed to cater for sick or injured turtles.

Green turtles, locally known as "sherry", can grow to 1.2 metres in length and are an endangered species.

Their name originates from the green colour of their bodies.

Despite a potential lifespan of 70 years or more, green turtles face numerous threats to their survival.

Hawksbill turtles - locally referred to as "ahmsa" - are also endangered.

With a distinctive beak-like mouth, hawksbill turtles can grow to more than a metre in length and typically live for about 50 years.

Protecting marine ecosystems

Ranging between five and 30 years old, the eight turtles released on Tuesday had been rescued at different times.

They were all kept under observation by the aquarium's team to ensure they were in perfect health and condition before their return.

The release was organised by Sharjah Aquarium, operating under Sharjah Museums Authority in celebration of World Turtle Day and as part of the SMA's long-running Social Responsibility Initiative "Because We Care”.

Officials from different Sharjah departments and members of the public, including local children, took part in the the release event.

Emirati researcher in marine life and heritage, Juma bin Thalith, captured shots of the turtles underwater minutes after their release.

This scheme was first launched in 2009 and has successfully aided in the rescue and release of 30 turtles into their natural habitats.

“This release and the timing on World Turtle Day presented a valuable opportunity to educate the public about the significance of protecting the marine ecosystems in the UAE,” said Rashid Al Shamsi, curator of Sharjah Aquarium.

“It also aims to encourage the community to actively participate in this important process.”

He said the event highlighted Sharjah Aquarium's commitment to raising awareness about the marine environment and the diverse marine species found along the UAE's coasts, and their unwavering determination to promote conservation efforts.

The release was made possible through the co-operation of Al Hamriyah Municipality.

World Turtle Day has been observed annually on May 23 since 2000.